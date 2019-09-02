Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Comparing side by side

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 12 0.14 N/A 4.64 1.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vermilion Energy Inc. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vermilion Energy Inc. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. has an average price target of $32.5, and a 128.23% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.54% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.8% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.26% are Vermilion Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vermilion Energy Inc. -8.75% -17.82% -26.81% -26.54% -47.76% -14.86% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.86% -12.67% -56.1% -72.14% -82.13% -63.96%

For the past year Vermilion Energy Inc. was less bearish than Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. beats Vermilion Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.