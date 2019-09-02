Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) and GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Comparing side by side

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) and GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 GeoPark Limited 18 1.56 N/A 1.13 16.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vermilion Energy Inc. and GeoPark Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vermilion Energy Inc. and GeoPark Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GeoPark Limited 0.00% 56.4% 8.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. and GeoPark Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 GeoPark Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 128.23% at a $32.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, GeoPark Limited’s consensus target price is $24.25, while its potential upside is 41.48%. Based on the data given earlier, Vermilion Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than GeoPark Limited, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vermilion Energy Inc. and GeoPark Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.54% and 34.6%. Insiders held 2.26% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.62% of GeoPark Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vermilion Energy Inc. -8.75% -17.82% -26.81% -26.54% -47.76% -14.86% GeoPark Limited 5.25% 2.64% 25.49% 12.06% -9.46% 37.84%

For the past year Vermilion Energy Inc. has -14.86% weaker performance while GeoPark Limited has 37.84% stronger performance.

Summary

GeoPark Limited beats on 8 of the 10 factors Vermilion Energy Inc.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.