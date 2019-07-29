Verizon (VZ) Stock Price Rose While Check Capital Management Lowered Position; Stanley Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $1.23 Million

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,685 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 9.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $298.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.41 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.95 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

