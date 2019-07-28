Verizon (VZ) Stock Price Rose While Capital Investment Advisors Cut Position by $417,897; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Price Declined While Harvest Capital Management Lowered Position

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,241 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 282,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Mngmt reported 20,436 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 5,113 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc owns 2.18% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 102,411 shares. Security National Trust stated it has 2,686 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 52 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Alley Communication Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 14,617 shares. Waverton Investment Mngmt invested 6.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 41 shares. Park Oh reported 7,134 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,655 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,058 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc holds 1,137 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Stockton stated it has 9,084 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Addenda Inc reported 7,252 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.65 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,087 shares to 110,226 shares, valued at $28.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Investment Ltd Llc has invested 1.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 56.09M shares. 211,127 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Management Corp. Prio Wealth Partnership has 24,168 shares. Lau Associate Limited Com reported 5,112 shares stake. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blackrock Incorporated reported 311.72M shares. 202,173 were accumulated by Affinity Investment Limited Liability Company. Park Circle has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lsv Asset Management reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 36,725 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 19,378 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 55 were reported by Hillsdale Inv Incorporated. Coastline Trust Co reported 70,237 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

