Verizon (VZ) Stock Declined While Excalibur Management Raised Its Stake; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Truenorth Boosted Position

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 3.85M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2093.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,963 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $158.91. About 560,205 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Walmart to bring FedEx shops into 500 of its US stores; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program

