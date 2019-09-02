Verizon (VZ) Shares Declined While Excalibur Management Has Lifted Stake by $300,015; Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) as Share Value Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 19,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 17,319 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 37,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 858,381 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Mngmt owns 268,006 shares. Natixis holds 806,505 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 0.36% or 161,631 shares. Liberty Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 37,124 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability accumulated 0.77% or 1.94M shares. The Texas-based Amer National Insurance Tx has invested 0.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bahl Gaynor invested in 78,262 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 175 were reported by Westchester Mngmt. 462,100 were accumulated by Country Fincl Bank. The Kentucky-based Hl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Da Davidson & holds 0.4% or 394,621 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Montag A And Associate Inc accumulated 147,950 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 213,951 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 50,875 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.07 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,641 shares to 21,293 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IHI) by 3,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).