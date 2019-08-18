Verizon (VZ) Shareholder Excalibur Management Has Increased Its Stake by $300,015 as Market Valuation Declined; Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Hightower Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.23 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 25,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 79,572 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 105,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 1.01 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.88% or 57.72 million shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 305,898 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc holds 0.8% or 379,816 shares in its portfolio. 363,010 were reported by First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il owns 398,952 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. 32.38M are held by Morgan Stanley. Godsey Gibb reported 0.03% stake. Centurylink Inv Mgmt owns 57,038 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd reported 45,323 shares stake. Schafer Cullen Cap stated it has 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ironwood Limited Liability Co owns 384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Iron Fincl Llc stated it has 8,856 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 83,611 were accumulated by First Citizens Bancorp. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited invested in 5,710 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).