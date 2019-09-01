Verizon (VZ) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Declined; As Howard Hughes (HHC) Valuation Rose, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $4.23 Million

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 8,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 14,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 38,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 128,480 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,655 shares to 3,050 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation's (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance" published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Don't Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019.