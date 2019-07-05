Verizon (VZ) Position Increased by Excalibur Management Corp; Quantres Asset Management LTD Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Has Increased as Shares Rose

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 60,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 33.50M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 25/04/2018 – AMD profit gets boost from chips for crypto mining, gaming; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,100 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 2, 2019 : AMRN, BX, TIGR, RBZ, AMD, TLT, SNE, TVIX, RDS/B, BTI, NIO, AUY – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 26, 2019 : HIVE, VICI, PBR, MU, AMD, BB, QQQ, ABBV, NOK, TVIX, TQQQ, SQQQ – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Before the Upcoming G20 Meeting – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 21, 2019 : SNE, TLK, WORK, AMD, SNY, NIO, CCL, ACB, QQQ, TVIX, AXGT, IGF – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 13, 2019 : MCHI, QQQ, BYND, AMD, SVRA, TVIX, BP, RIG, HTGC, NVO, BABA, TLRD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 91,300 shares. Grassi Inv has invested 0.31% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co invested 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Charter Co has 9,191 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Piedmont Inv holds 0.09% or 82,329 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 88,982 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 663,554 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 59,533 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Schroder Inv Management Grp has 4,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 118,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Llc has 0.23% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Fmr Lc has 33.64 million shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com owns 16,906 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $822.58 million activity. 50,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares with value of $1.01M were sold by Norrod Forrest Eugene. 34.91 million shares were sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC, worth $817.85M on Tuesday, February 5. KUMAR DEVINDER sold $2.58 million worth of stock or 130,000 shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc owns 7,797 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. The California-based Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, American Asset has 0.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lowe Brockenbrough & Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 46,768 shares. St Germain D J Communications has 1.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 240,415 shares. Colonial accumulated 1.66% or 147,638 shares. Gladius Cap Management Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 36,768 shares. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meyer Handelman Co has invested 2.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 51,450 are owned by Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sabal Trust reported 2.81% stake.