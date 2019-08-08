Verizon (VZ) Position Has Boosted by Excalibur Management Corp; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 10,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, down from 110,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 976 shares to 19,995 shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc Delaware (NYSE:RPM) by 16,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Investment Lc reported 7,316 shares stake. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Co owns 11,453 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp stated it has 2.90 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,656 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability reported 400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. St Johns Invest Lc invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel stated it has 16,679 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,324 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Barnett And Inc stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Yhb Inv Advisors holds 2,060 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 0.29% or 6,103 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 543 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 22,995 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc owns 12,113 shares. Osterweis Cap Inc accumulated 1.92% or 80,444 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.38 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.