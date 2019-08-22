Verizon (VZ) Holding Upped by Excalibur Management Corp; As Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Cut by $651,372 Its Stake

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 855,251 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 2,938 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 6,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $176.05. About 139,358 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 43,493 shares. Harvey Capital invested in 39,245 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 35,714 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bragg Fincl Inc stated it has 133,467 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Pggm stated it has 3.69 million shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Verity Asset holds 11,815 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited holds 1.03% or 60,760 shares in its portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartline Corp owns 10,467 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia reported 3.84M shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 28,153 shares. Arrowstreet LP has 5,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 111,233 shares to 117,599 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 2,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG).