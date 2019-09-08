Verizon (VZ) Holding Held by Excalibur Management Corp; Tt International Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Raised by $7.84 Million

Tt International increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 210.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 70,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 104,228 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, up from 33,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Advsrs Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 146,626 shares. 31,220 are owned by Woodley Farra Manion Management Incorporated. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 4.95 million shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has 29.28M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Birmingham Cap Management Incorporated Al has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Haverford Tru holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 717,188 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 109,081 shares. 31,454 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Ltd Co. Old Bankshares In has 143,664 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Grisanti Management Lc invested in 7,800 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Peoples Fincl has 1.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 59,188 shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 932,727 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Asset Management Tx has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,324 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Lp owns 3,250 shares. 8.90 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Provise Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 19,860 shares. Great Lakes Lc accumulated 30,414 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Inc reported 6,913 shares. Aureus Asset accumulated 0.15% or 10,067 shares. Forbes J M & Llp reported 112,572 shares stake. Horan Advsr has 4,197 shares. Harvey Ltd Llc reported 5,604 shares. 7,753 are held by Sky Investment Lc. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 103,814 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 45,001 shares.