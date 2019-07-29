Verizon (VZ) Holder Excalibur Management Upped Holding by $300,015 as Share Value Rose; Brunswick Com (BC) Position Maintained by Kempen Capital Management

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (BC) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 80,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,137 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, up from 231,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Brunswick Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 426,314 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 3.16M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,664 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4.81 million are held by Lord Abbett Limited. Wealthcare Mgmt Llc stated it has 782 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York holds 1.19% or 110,477 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Css Ltd Liability Co Il invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.97% stake. Moreover, West Chester Cap has 1.92% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Yhb Invest Advisors Inc has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,116 shares. Sawgrass Asset Lc invested 1.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Element Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 11,585 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 128,158 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Boston Mgmt reported 1.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,714 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,497 shares to 12,336 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,834 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).

