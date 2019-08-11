Verizon (VZ) Holder Excalibur Management Has Upped Position by $300,015; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Oppenheimer & Company Has Boosted by $490,748 Its Stake

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 123,717 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66M, up from 120,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 59,062 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 15,410 shares. The New York-based Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stifel Corp owns 1.12M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. 1,278 are owned by Main Street. Colony holds 0.05% or 8,161 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn invested in 4.73% or 207,270 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 0.23% or 2,037 shares. The Ohio-based James Invest Rech has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Btr Cap Management Inc invested in 5,095 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 4.90M are held by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 6,700 shares. Tiemann Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,625 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Girard Prns stated it has 1.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,764 shares to 91,837 shares, valued at $16.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 85,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.