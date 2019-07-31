Verizon (VZ) Holder Excalibur Management Has Lifted Holding by $300,015 as Market Value Rose; 1607 Capital Partners Upped Its Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) Position

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 6.87 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 32,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 744,206 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, up from 711,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 13,930 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has declined 2.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fd Inc (TDF) by 20,600 shares to 686,178 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All (ASG) by 213,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

