Verizon (VZ) Holder Excalibur Management Has Boosted Stake by $300,015 as Stock Rose; Putnam Investments Lifted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $6.63 Million as Stock Value Rose

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company's stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 3.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 87,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.04 million, up from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 692,079 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 161,196 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $39.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,201 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Communications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 4,933 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 454,666 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Com (Wy) holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 22 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 76,000 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 25,900 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 2,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 14,589 shares. Of Vermont reported 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.32% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Da Davidson & Com owns 5,212 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 5.45M shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,109 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 4.25% stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 15,677 shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.