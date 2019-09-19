Verizon (VZ) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Stake by $376,770; Ecopetrol S A (EC) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Increased Its Position by $2.60 Million

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 79.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 872,428 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 144,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% . The hedge fund held 908,892 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62M, up from 764,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 44,568 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 23/03/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions of the General Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON CRUDE TRADING IN 2018 TO DIVERSIFY ITS EXPORT CUSTOMERS, AND LOOK ESPECIALLY TO ASIA -CEO; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol: Spill of Mud, Oil and Gas That Occurred March 12-15 Is Under Control; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol Estimates 550 Barrels of Oil Flowed Into These Water Sources, Mixed With Mud and Rainwater; 03/05/2018 – Ecopetrol 1Q Net COP2.817T; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL ESTIMATES 550 BARRELS OIL FLOWED INTO WATER; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 51.09 million shares or 6.91% less from 54.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 1.27M shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc invested in 10,494 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,638 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 32,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication, a New York-based fund reported 142,350 shares. 11,198 are owned by Greenleaf. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 220,705 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 238,094 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 1.71M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) or 342,200 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Llc reported 45,440 shares stake. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Pnc Serv Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26,268 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $206.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 87,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 19,420 shares to 4,755 shares, valued at $116,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).