Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Shares Declined While Regent Investment Management Has Increased by $703,752 Its Holding; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Raised Holding in At&T (T)

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 73,139 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 143.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,476 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 14,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com holds 278,930 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication, Kentucky-based fund reported 70,059 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.44% or 35,716 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beacon Fincl Group invested in 1.1% or 113,925 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc holds 4.92% or 174,244 shares. 7,432 were accumulated by Benin Mngmt. Sather Grp Incorporated owns 5,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 27,669 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0.52% stake. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability owns 17,865 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. S&T Retail Bank Pa invested in 0.96% or 72,267 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,985 shares to 21,235 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,747 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,089 shares to 299 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM And AT&T Announce Multi-Year Strategic Alliance – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 255,896 shares. Cubic Asset Management invested 1.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atria Ltd Liability Corp owns 100,190 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,781 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.48% or 322,281 shares. Cape Ann Bank accumulated 28,134 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,693 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors has 69,452 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lourd Capital Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hikari Power Ltd has 0.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ar Asset Mngmt reported 83,138 shares. Hamlin Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Principal Fincl Grp has 0.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11.41 million shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 0.03% or 6,700 shares.