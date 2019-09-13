Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Increased Stake by $343,425; United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined While Gradient Investments Has Decreased Its Holding

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 6,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 194,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08 million, up from 187,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 9.02 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 98.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 63,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131,000, down from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.83 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Telos Cap Management has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moore Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.28% or 92,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 13,906 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 26,788 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.46% or 115,653 shares. Wellington Shields invested in 5,829 shares. Amer Asset stated it has 8,530 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd invested in 25,276 shares. 750,144 were reported by Saratoga Rech Investment Mngmt. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,959 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 240,627 shares. Dodge Cox invested 1.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 590,000 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,571 shares to 6,066 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 168,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,458 shares to 6,360 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,795 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

