Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Holder Regent Investment Management Increased Stake; Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Yum Brands (YUM) by $7.55 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 3.33M shares traded or 125.71% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 73,139 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 17.94M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Shares for $1.83M were sold by Gibbs David W. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were bought by Domier Tanya L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin reported 291,441 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 155 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 127,808 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 2,867 were accumulated by Grimes & Communications. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 14,264 shares. 1,143 are held by Captrust Financial Advsr. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 437,716 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 334,713 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 13,397 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 876,126 shares. Spc Fin invested in 3,700 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 19,802 shares. Plancorp Lc holds 0.17% or 4,408 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 513,589 shares in its portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,755 shares to 67,397 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 17,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Cap Incorporated accumulated 106,100 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Fiera Capital has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Proffitt And Goodson owns 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,893 were reported by Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De accumulated 4,389 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Llc invested in 0.44% or 47,658 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,914 shares. Ht Ltd holds 0.16% or 6,079 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital holds 0.58% or 65,675 shares. Orca Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,254 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Osborne Prtn Capital Management has 11,609 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 7,216 shares. America First Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old West Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 58,527 shares.