Verizon Communications (WPC) Holder First City Capital Management Upped Position; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position Has Raised by Osterweis Capital Management Inc

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 224,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22 million, up from 212,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91 million shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.42M shares traded or 81.79% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rench Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Philadelphia Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,625 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Pension Serv owns 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 13,031 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 600 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.54% or 41,805 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 43,000 shares. Field And Main Bankshares reported 125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 39,070 are held by Gulf Comml Bank (Uk). City owns 43 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 589,291 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc holds 0.16% or 208,210 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 114,545 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,330 shares to 81,468 shares, valued at $32.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 25,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).