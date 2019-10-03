Verizon Communications (WPC) Holder First City Capital Management Lifted Position; 3M Co Com (MMM) Shares Declined While Stonebridge Capital Advisors Raised Position

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 534,155 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $155.65. About 2.87M shares traded or 2.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23 are owned by James Invest Rech. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation invested in 2,840 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc, a -based fund reported 18,292 shares. Orrstown Financial Services Inc stated it has 1,114 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants invested in 34,547 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Citigroup invested 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 2,280 shares. Dupont Capital Corp accumulated 0.04% or 9,413 shares. Girard Prns Ltd accumulated 0.26% or 8,479 shares. 199,578 were reported by Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability owns 138,592 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Sarasin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 758,711 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas has 1.99% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martin Currie Ltd reported 5,039 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Co owns 14,169 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 7,000 shares to 6,634 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,981 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 64,070 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Street reported 0.04% stake. National Asset Inc invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 293,315 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 4,307 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc owns 62,555 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Argi Inv Serv Lc has 5,567 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 4,625 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability invested in 31,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Lc holds 0.05% or 6,022 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 1.74M are held by Geode Management Ltd Liability. Lakeview Capital Prns Lc reported 23,901 shares.