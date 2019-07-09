Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Rose While Saybrook Capital Has Raised Holding; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raised Its Position

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 8.48 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 223,948 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Invest holds 10,467 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 51.42 million shares. Cypress Management Limited Com (Wy) invested in 3.29% or 41,699 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,217 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.73% stake. Guardian Cap Advsr LP holds 0.06% or 7,350 shares. Raymond James & Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 9.31 million shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma holds 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,378 shares. Vision Capital Management Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 91,299 shares. Kwmg Limited Com invested in 0% or 295 shares. Horizon Inv Ser Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,039 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,700 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability reported 42,943 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc reported 96,599 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.32% or 2.13 million shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares to 45,440 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,012 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $109,998 was made by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 5. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL had sold 379 shares worth $60,452. 3,665 shares were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois, worth $595,600 on Wednesday, February 6. $450,080 worth of stock was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. $316,909 worth of stock was sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 6.58 million shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co accumulated 9,651 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Churchill stated it has 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 8,816 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd owns 12,796 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wilkins Counsel, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,530 shares. Eqis Cap Management accumulated 2,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Synovus Financial has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cypress Grp has invested 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.15% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,263 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru holds 9 shares. 11,369 are owned by Hendershot Invs Inc. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 491,661 shares to 17,128 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVGO, FFIV, AAL – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Sell – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: AVGO, WY – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.