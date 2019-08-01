Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Steinberg Global Asset Management Boosted Position; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Value Rose, West Oak Capital Has Upped Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,169 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 136,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 8.30M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 2.19 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,821 are held by Amer Registered Advisor. Country Trust Bancorporation reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Security Bancorp Of So Dak has invested 1.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Smith Moore & reported 5,651 shares stake. Dt Inv Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 28,546 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 44,151 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 10,957 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 0.75% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 314,205 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 52,024 shares. Narwhal Capital, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,110 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 143,166 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc owns 3,554 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,629 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,546 shares to 6,654 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,610 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

