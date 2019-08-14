Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Raised Stake by $318,600; As Dsw (DSW) Shares Were Volatile, Paradigm Capital Management Has Increased by $752,400 Its Stake

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dsw Inc. (DSW) by 235.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 34,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dsw Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE LIQUIDATION PROCESS OF EBUYS IN EARLY 2018; 13/03/2018 – DSW – MAY INCUR ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME EXIT CHARGES RELATED TO EBUYS; 13/03/2018 – DSW 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 27C; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q EPS 15c; 20/04/2018 – DJ DSW Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSW); 15/03/2018 – DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse Continues International Expansion; 06/03/2018 DSW Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY Rev Growth to Decrease 1%-3%; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 778,142 shares to 479,042 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,200 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK) by 2,159 shares to 3,055 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 8,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,779 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health.