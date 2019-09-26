Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Upped Holding; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Boosted Stake

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2057.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 174,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 183,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 7.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 5,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 3.45 million shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marketo leader Lucas exiting Adobe – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: FedEx, Adobe, Chewy, General Mills All Fall Pre-Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow owns 15,152 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc owns 1,396 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Liability has invested 2.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 8,623 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 21,545 shares. 1,900 are owned by R G Niederhoffer Incorporated. Hartford Management invested in 0.36% or 3,670 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 766 shares stake. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 48,069 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,782 shares. Signaturefd has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 64,683 shares. Hanseatic Serv accumulated 3,551 shares. Goelzer Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,364 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 3,867 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon Can Be A Defensive Play With A 4% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 573,639 are held by Oppenheimer. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.08% or 287,863 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 106 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept holds 64,489 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 315,241 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department stated it has 84,099 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 71,796 shares. Bridgewater LP owns 164,516 shares. 2.07M are held by D E Shaw Com. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,676 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.32% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.19% stake. Town Country State Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 68,944 shares. Meyer Handelman Com holds 749,934 shares. Towercrest has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).