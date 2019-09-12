Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $309,225; Springbok Capital Management Cut Its Position in Analog Devices (ADI) by $5.30 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 91.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 47,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 4,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 483,738 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 66,472 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, down from 71,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 2.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset holds 0.18% or 542,217 shares. Cleararc holds 61,679 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 14,462 shares. Essex Co Limited Liability Co holds 36,540 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Modera Wealth Llc reported 21,536 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 181,507 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 140,900 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% or 42,622 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial Gru holds 7,454 shares. Cincinnati Financial holds 486,700 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Co has 0.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 269,889 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Llc owns 16,965 shares. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 775,138 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,171 shares to 2,230 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 15,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Australia-based Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 3,965 are held by Bancorporation Of The West. Moreover, Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 16 were accumulated by Kistler. Robecosam Ag owns 404,000 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 39,209 shares. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Manchester Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Loews has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Stockton has 0.98% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 17,182 shares. 289,397 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation. Mariner Lc invested in 9,982 shares. Mirae Asset Limited has 78,557 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.