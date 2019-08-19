Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Ledyard National Bank Has Increased Holding by $620,444; As Noble Energy (NBL) Market Valuation Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $468,264

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 940,600 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 228,504 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Noble Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBL); 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $49; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 398,423 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 37,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). The Japan-based Daiwa has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Centre Asset Mgmt reported 331,980 shares. Blackrock stated it has 33.30M shares. Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 710 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In owns 31,279 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 4.54M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 127,159 shares. Eagle Lc accumulated 38,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.06% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Pnc Svcs Group Inc stated it has 51,781 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 453,807 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co owns 58,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More important recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Israel anti-trust regulator OK’s Egyptian pipeline deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – seekingalpha.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 46,233 shares to 31,051 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 13,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,259 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Emer Mkt Tilt Etf (TLTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 198,861 shares. Ariel Invests Lc invested in 1.06% or 1.44 million shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Lc has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 9,392 are held by Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lincoln National Corporation accumulated 51,202 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc invested in 4,985 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 101,238 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.44% stake. Prudential Public Limited Liability stated it has 1.42M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 541,900 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Lmr Llp has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,240 shares. 29.28 million are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Hennessy Inc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ghp Investment Advsr invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reaves W H holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.95M shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.