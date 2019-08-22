Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Goodhaven Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $2.23 Million; Halbert Hargrove Russell Stake In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Raised

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.77. About 5.41 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 6.14M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “More Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in more places with more smartphones – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whalerock Point Limited Liability Company has 1.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,092 shares. 43,493 are owned by Caprock Incorporated. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 68,879 shares. Contravisory Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% or 568 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.16% or 48,187 shares. 13,789 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grisanti Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 7,800 shares. The New York-based Mathes has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Community Services Limited Liability Co has invested 2.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roosevelt Invest Group holds 170,483 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0% or 2.37M shares. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Company accumulated 372,133 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Orleans Mngmt Corporation La has invested 2.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Like Dividends? Take a Look at Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.62% or 85,235 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl holds 113,542 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Co reported 1,515 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Fragasso Gru has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,585 shares. 1.80 million were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.94% or 650,107 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Riverhead Management Ltd has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 123,108 shares. 64,826 are owned by Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Liability Company. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or, Oregon-based fund reported 67,744 shares. Hamel Assocs reported 81,596 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 80,532 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,999 shares stake.