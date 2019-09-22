Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Position; As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Stake by $5.70 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 7.51 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428.82 million, down from 7.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85M shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 76,233 shares. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 0.18% or 1,700 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 127,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Saybrook Nc holds 0.82% or 11,700 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.54% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Peoples Fin Ser Corp reported 3,950 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co holds 2,395 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 0.4% or 27,707 shares in its portfolio. 1,550 were reported by Beese Fulmer Mgmt. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 0.1% or 4,638 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability accumulated 6,623 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 315,474 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 4.57 million shares. Washington Trust holds 9,937 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

