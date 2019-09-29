Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Cut by $704,900 Its Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,476 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, down from 113,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 159,175 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09 million, down from 179,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares to 34,050 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc stated it has 7.46 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.95M shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 5,267 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 5.68M shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 1.39M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Ltd reported 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department holds 84,099 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,294 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 10,095 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Conning reported 816,903 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc reported 49,565 shares stake. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Halsey Incorporated Ct has 7,276 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. M Kraus & has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.71% or 797,572 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has 249,043 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 293,869 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 1,868 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 61,868 are held by Puzo Michael J. Smart Portfolios holds 8,578 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 22,533 shares stake. Ser has 1,599 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited holds 1.73% or 107,017 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.10 million shares. Fosun Intll Limited has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baltimore holds 150,721 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bailard has 2.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 360,099 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc reported 56,251 shares. Citizens Northern reported 3.17% stake.