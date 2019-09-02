Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While Aviance Capital Management Cut by $5.14 Million Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $545,571

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 360,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.50 million, down from 364,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 87,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 245,168 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 332,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 18,711 shares to 19,182 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Prodtn Etf (XOP) by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11B for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.