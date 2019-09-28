Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined While 10-15 Associates Increased Holding by $927,675; Lands End New (LE) Shareholder Rbs Partners LP Decreased Stake

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 16,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 622,269 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55 million, up from 605,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 542,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 5.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.35 million, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 128,497 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer; 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 03/04/2018 – PopSockets Appoints Becky Gebhardt, Former Lands’ End CMO, as Chief Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Asset Strategies invested in 1.3% or 99,114 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 15,139 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 478,928 shares stake. S R Schill & accumulated 7,515 shares. Bainco Intll Invsts reported 105,998 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valmark Advisers accumulated 12,136 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capstone Fincl Advisors Inc holds 9,635 shares. Apriem Advsr reported 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings accumulated 0.53% or 1.15 million shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs owns 18,875 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Smithfield reported 37,942 shares. Northstar Ltd owns 145,572 shares. Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh owns 68,305 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Perkins Mgmt holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,850 shares.

