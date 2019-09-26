Verizon Communications (VZ) to pay $0.62 on Nov 1, 2019; United Fire Group Has 1.35 Sentiment

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) is expected to pay $0.62 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:VZ) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Verizon Communications Inc’s current price of $60.27 translates into 1.02% yield. Verizon Communications Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 7.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE

United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 65 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 48 reduced and sold stakes in United Fire Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 15.59 million shares, up from 15.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Fire Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 37 Increased: 45 New Position: 20.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $249.26 billion. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things services and products. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates New York owns 668,038 shares or 6.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alley Com Lc has 1.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 2.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Allsquare Wealth Lc has 0.64% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regions Fincl invested 1.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Contravisory Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1,053 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 151,174 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.98% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 131,668 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Orleans Management La reported 52,520 shares. Aqr Ltd reported 0.66% stake. Grassi Management, a California-based fund reported 131,327 shares. Spc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 40,248 shares.

United Fire Group, Inc., through with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 54.49 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.93% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. for 492,118 shares. Earnest Partners Llc owns 1.46 million shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 42,912 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,886 shares.

The stock increased 2.22% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 63,837 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) has declined 9.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS); 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Completes the Sale of Its Subsidiary United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c