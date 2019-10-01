Verizon Communications (VZ) to pay $0.62 on Nov 1, 2019; Centrue Financial (TRUE)’s Sentiment Is 1.94

Centrue Financial Corp (TRUE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.60, from 2.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 62 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 32 sold and decreased their stakes in Centrue Financial Corp. The funds in our database now own: 89.86 million shares, down from 96.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Centrue Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 15 Increased: 41 New Position: 21.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) is expected to pay $0.62 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:VZ) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.62 dividend. Verizon Communications Inc’s current price of $60.36 translates into 1.02% yield. Verizon Communications Inc’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds 1.79% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. for 18.63 million shares. Par Capital Management Inc owns 10.30 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.59% invested in the company for 5.85 million shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.58% in the stock. 683 Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.10 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 661,344 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) has declined 53.27% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc – TRUE; 11/05/2018 – TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018 (TRUE); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in TrueCar, Inc. of the June 1, 2018 Insider Trading Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Rev $81.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrueCar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUE); 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% EPS growth.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $361.03 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.27% or 15,065 shares. Pinnacle Prtn Incorporated reported 0.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 41,149 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Essex Financial Ser Inc holds 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 52,399 shares. Cincinnati Financial has invested 1.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Richard C Young & Ltd stated it has 252,220 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 161,280 shares. Coldstream Cap Management stated it has 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sigma Inv Counselors invested in 0.03% or 3,888 shares. The Connecticut-based Westport Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sather Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hexavest reported 3.04 million shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability owns 4,142 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 15,139 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Scotia Cap Inc owns 0.42% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 605,305 shares.

