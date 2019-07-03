Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose While Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Upped by $682,866 Its Stake; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Value Rose While Grs Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78 million, up from 187,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 493,363 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Inc has 0.72% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 208,937 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 246,976 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2.66M shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 29,317 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Tctc Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,787 shares. 45,399 are held by Homrich & Berg. Blume Capital invested in 3,220 shares. The Ohio-based Winfield has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edmp stated it has 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Umb State Bank N A Mo has 0.96% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vision Incorporated has invested 1.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chilton Management Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 11,034 shares in its portfolio.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 51,892 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $187.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR) by 66,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Etf (XLF).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. The insider Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 67,794 shares to 92,804 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 452,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,541 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 35,571 shares. Macquarie Gru invested in 43,350 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited stated it has 32,807 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Amer Group Inc stated it has 72,905 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 124,896 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jrm Invest Counsel Lc holds 8.72% or 345,500 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv reported 6,950 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 21,371 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 2,077 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 520,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 556,280 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

