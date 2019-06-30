Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Rose While Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered Position; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $37.46 Million as Share Value Rose

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,150 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 172,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 5910.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 734,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 746,962 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.33 million, up from 12,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.43% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 13.24 million shares traded or 228.33% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 565,159 shares to 34,841 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 290,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,765 shares, and cut its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.90 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 302 shares to 1,644 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).