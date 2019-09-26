Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Quinn Opportunity Partners Raised Stake by $17.74 Million; New York Times Co (NYT) Valuation Rose While Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $77.12 Million Its Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 311,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.88 million, up from 946,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 298,502 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 01/05/2018 – NY Post Business: A top editor at The New York Times has resigned following an “investigation” sources say involved women and; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”; 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 5,500 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 66,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

