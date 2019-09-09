Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While National Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Signature Bank (SBNY) Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Increased Stake by $752,384 as Share Value Declined

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 18,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 163,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, down from 181,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 5,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 55,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17M, up from 50,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 322,573 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

