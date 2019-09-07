Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $2.16 Million; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Workday (WDAY) Stake by $2.22 Million

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 148,528 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 185,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 11,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 73,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 62,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

