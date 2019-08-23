Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Stake by $641,212; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed F5 Networks Com (FFIV) Position by $14.43 Million; Shares Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 92,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 162,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, down from 255,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 278,776 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co, Delaware-based fund reported 161,924 shares. Smith Moore holds 37,842 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 0% or 295 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5.73 million shares. Hyman Charles D holds 277,402 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 0.72% or 589,486 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 4.76M shares. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winfield Assoc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Miracle Mile Ltd Co holds 0.46% or 96,599 shares. Van Eck has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvw Limited Liability accumulated 63,838 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc holds 6,461 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 4.25 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 10.52M shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11,305 shares to 35,260 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK) by 2,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (NYSE:BFAM).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.26 million for 14.70 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.