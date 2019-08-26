Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Advisor Partners Decreased by $302,788 Its Position; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Moodys (MCO) by $7.24 Million as Market Value Rose

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 121,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 126,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 946,648 shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Trump Administration’s Infrastructure Plan Provides Opportunities For Public & Project Finance; 26/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Roadblocks ahead for South Africa’s Ramaphosa after Moody’s win; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Banco Comercial Portugues Mortgage Covered Bond Ratings; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to the eight classes of notes to be issued by Contego CLO lll B.V; 28/03/2018 – CPI CARD GROUP OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ELDORADO’S RATINGS TO B2 FROM B1; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ELEVATED GEOPOLITICAL RISK IN GULF REGION HAS INCREASED COMPLEXITY IN BUSINESS LANDSCAPE & IS LIKELY TO DAMPEN INVESTOR SENTIMENT; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TAX LAW CHANGES ARE CREDIT NEUTRAL FOR RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS, POSITIVE FOR NON-MORTGAGE CONSUMER LOANS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendments For Rib Floater Taxable Municipal Funding Trusts, Series 2016-19WE & 2017-9WT; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Negative Outlook, Affirms A3 On St. Peter, Mn Electric Enterprise’s Revenue Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 33,840 shares. Principal stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fdx Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,793 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 470 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Co Il invested in 0.05% or 2,550 shares. Maple Inc holds 0.06% or 1,428 shares. Glenmede Communication Na holds 0.01% or 8,825 shares in its portfolio. Franklin holds 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 558,253 shares. Blue Fincl holds 0.39% or 4,132 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,009 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 4,304 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 34,584 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or holds 34,720 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage owns 26,037 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Crawford Counsel invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Daiwa Group Incorporated owns 233,603 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sigma Counselors owns 3,865 shares. Ckw Group Inc holds 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 11,341 shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Corp In reported 21,964 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com holds 5,185 shares. 80,136 are owned by Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd. 78,722 are held by Benedict Advsr. Act Ii Mngmt LP holds 30,000 shares. The Colorado-based Amg Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

