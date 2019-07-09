Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose While Liberty Capital Management Decreased Stake; Meritage Homes (MTH) Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Raised Its Holding

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 252,038 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 12.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intersect Cap Ltd Com invested in 78,591 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Gabelli & Inv Advisers Inc invested in 27,000 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability invested in 17,184 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 0.32% or 36,240 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, First United Bank & Trust Tru has 1.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 40,429 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 130,409 shares. Bell Comml Bank reported 0.53% stake. Usca Ria Limited Com owns 70,315 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited stated it has 128,158 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Town Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers, a Kentucky-based fund reported 70,059 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 246,976 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Why These Big Names Got Drubbed – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.06 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 9,235 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 46,265 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 40,166 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Stifel Fin reported 7,384 shares stake. 63,229 were reported by New Amsterdam Limited Liability Ny. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 14,549 shares. 3,342 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. 24,682 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 20,386 shares. 7,438 are owned by Connable Office. 31,844 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 91,623 shares.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Homes Appoints Phil Bodem to Southern California Division President – GlobeNewswire” on April 06, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meritage Homes Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Good Is Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes Appoints Clint Szubinski to lead South Region – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2018.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).