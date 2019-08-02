Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lowered by $618,615 Its Holding; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position in American Airls Group (AAL) by $786,904 as Share Value Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 237,093 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 913,025 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA) by 55,849 shares to 105,434 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,060 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Advsrs invested in 0.83% or 3.38 million shares. Arvest Bankshares Tru Division stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 1.25% or 113,724 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 11,609 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 7,457 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt Counsel Limited holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 49,645 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 777,928 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 6.52 million shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 800 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 708,975 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 178,906 shares. Howard Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd holds 8,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 53,697 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,725 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 185 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 737,935 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% or 231,786 shares. Moreover, Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Palisade Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj reported 21,050 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Co has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Brandywine Global Invest Ltd reported 3.52 million shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 91 shares. Nwi Mgmt Lp reported 300,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 16,630 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40M. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4.