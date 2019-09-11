Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lifted by $11.44 Million Its Holding; Edgewood Management Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $2.04 Million as Valuation Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1283.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 193,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 208,937 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 13.10 million shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 14,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 34,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 7.98M shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,380 shares to 109,631 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,380 shares to 109,631 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 67,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,579 shares, and cut its stake in Gs Russell 2000 Idx Due 5/20.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com" on August 21, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 310,603 shares to 7.42 million shares, valued at $1.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.