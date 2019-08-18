Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Iowa State Bank Trimmed by $641,212 Its Holding; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Scout Investments Has Trimmed by $4.58 Million Its Position

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 84,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 296,011 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, down from 380,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 2.28M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale `Coming Weeks or Months’; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES CHINA’S STEEL INDUSTRY REMAINING PROFITABLE; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 18/04/2018 – BHP Cuts Annual Iron Ore Output Guidance on Car Dumper Issues; 18/04/2018 – BHP: OPTION FOR MORE SCARBOROUGH STAKE MAY BE PRIOR TO DEC. 31; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7,687 shares to 144,858 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 15,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.