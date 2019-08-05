Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined While Hussman Strategic Advisors Lifted Position; Berkshire Asset Management Increases Holding in General Mills (GIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 7.85M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 25,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 398,094 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 372,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 1.42 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

