Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined While Wespac Advisors Increased Stake by $2.67 Million; Peconic Partners Position in Concho Res (CXO) Raised by $1.65 Million as Valuation Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 2.93 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

