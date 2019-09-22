Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined While Patten & Patten Has Raised by $911,487 Its Stake; Tt International Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Has Increased by $20.59 Million as Market Value Rose

Tt International increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 96.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 403,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 822,977 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.06 million, up from 419,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 1.26M shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Keep US Chamber of Commerce Membership; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – BHP BILLITON MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE TO SELL GREGORY CRINUM MINE TO SOJITZ CORP FOR A$100 MLN; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 15,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 151,174 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64 million, up from 135,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41M shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

