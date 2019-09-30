Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined While Patten & Patten Raised Position; Overbrook Management Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Boosted by $314,688

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 1,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 21,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 20,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $271.66. About 1.13 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 15,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 151,174 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64 million, up from 135,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 2.69 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Troy Asset Mgmt reported 75,659 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,438 shares. Hamel Assocs reported 99,757 shares stake. Schroder Inv owns 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.25M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 2.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Coastline Tru reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 11,470 are owned by Brave Asset Mgmt. Jennison Assocs reported 2.13 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated holds 0.55% or 64,306 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 918,877 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 661,720 were accumulated by Payden & Rygel. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westpac Bk reported 838,477 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,624 shares to 298,965 shares, valued at $59.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (NYSE:MIC) by 9,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,235 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Research Glob Investors has 17.59M shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 3.55M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 294 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv owns 12,294 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 7.1% or 40,090 shares. One Cap Management reported 1,065 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Friess Assoc Llc holds 1.65% or 85,611 shares in its portfolio. 2.69M were accumulated by Parnassus Invs Ca. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0.81% stake. Pitcairn has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stock Yards Comml Bank Company has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 760,355 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Ltd has 1.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lau Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% stake.